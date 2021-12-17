Darts Lisa Ashton still lacks victory at World Championships in Darts – Superstar Fallon Sherrock Races on Sunday

The Darts PDC World Cup started in London on Wednesday.

Darts English tournaments dominated the women’s tournaments for years Lisa Ashton, 51, was once again disappointed in the No. 1 tournament at the World Championships.

Ashton lost their opening round match to the Dutchman To Ron Meulenkamp straight from 0 to 3 and fell from the rest.

The Alexandra Palace in London, which started on Wednesday, will feature 96 successful players this year. Two women made it to the World Cup, Ashton and super-popular Fallon Sherrock, 27. There are no Finns involved this time.

The number one winner of the tournament is Welsh Gerwyn Price, who is also a defending world champion.

The World Cup final will be scheduled for January 3, 2022. The winner is promised £ 500,000 (€ 588,000). A total of £ 2.2 million in cash prizes will be awarded in the tournament.

Ashton was now in the World Cup for the third time and the result has been the same every time: relegation in the first round.

Expectations were particularly high this year, with Ashton able to throw three darts at an average of more than a hundred points in the British Open last March. This was the first time a female player was able to score more than a hundred points in a big TV tournament.

On Thursday, however, Ashton’s throws did not pass, averaging just over 70 points. The average of Meulenkamp was over 90 points.

Sherrock will throw his first-round match in Sunday night’s matches, which start at 9 pm Finnish time.

Sherrock faces 57-year-old Steve Beatonin, which ranks 43rd. Sherrock’s ranking is 94th.

Sherrock made darts history at the 2020 World Championships (played from December 2019 to January 2020) by being the first female player to win the World Championships. Sherrock reached the third round at the time.