Darts | Kim Viljanen showed how he can do in darts – HS’s reporter challenged Finland’s best thrower, this is how it happened

“You have are the copper darts of the old league”, says the recent Finnish darts champion from Vantaa Kim Viljanenwhen I dig out my more than 30-year-old darts.

Strictly speaking, the darts are supposed to be brass (a mixture of copper and zinc), but today’s top darts are made of tungsten.

The darts have been unearthed in the darts corner of the Tali bowling alley, because the intention is to throw a game with Viljanen, 41, as long as it is first clarified why Viljanen plays the sport and whether there is really a darts boom going on.

Kim Viljanen

Viljanen own boom started already in his childhood home, where his father bought a dart board.

“I first watched from the sidelines and then started throwing in.”

Little by little, the enthusiasm increased, and Viljanen started going to weekly competitions in a local bar.

“In the beginning, there was no division anywhere, but at some point I noticed that I could do better against a little bit better throwers. It fueled the desire to develop.”

In 1993, Viljanen acquired his first competition license and started participating in larger tournaments. The biggest of all is the World Professional Championships at London’s legendary Alexandra Palace.

Viljanen has participated in the WC tournament a few times, but reaching the second round has remained a dream. Even the lottery has not always been in favor, because in 2017 the then world number one, the Dutch Michael van Gerwen.

“The ride was pretty cold,” says Viljanen about the 0-3 loss.

Neither other Finns have not been successful in the professional World Championships. What separates the top players in Finland and the world?

“Perhaps there is a difference in level, but more significant is keeping the level good all the time. The difference between a good day and a bad day at the top of the world is reasonably small,” says Viljanen.

“It’s also about managing nervous pressure. It’s different throwing when 5,000 spectators are screaming at the top of their lungs and singing along.”

The best scores are obtained from the triple-20, which is the red area in the middle of the 20.

The level difference can be seen in the average of three darts. Viljanen’s average is around 85 points, the top players in the world have over 90.

“On a good day, I can throw a hundred with an average, but the level fluctuates too much.”

Cereal emphasizes that in one match he can challenge anyone when a good day hits. This was the case, for example, at the Austrian Open, when he won in the second round in 2017, then third in the world ranking by Peter Wright batch 6–5.

In addition to meeting the best, there is a magic number nine in darts: from the 501 points usually used in competitions, zero can be reached with nine darts at best (the last dart must hit a double).

“I have never thrown in a competition [yhdeksällä tikalla 501 pistettä]. I’ve missed a double a few times. It has been successful at home several times.”

Although Viljanen has been to the World Championships and participated in some other professional tournaments, but he has not turned professional.

“For a while I had a professional card, but when it’s a day job [Mitsubishi-autojen maahantuonnissa], there is just no way around. At the level of thought, it would be great to support yourself with this sport, but the realities are a different matter.”

At the moment, Viljanen is going to tournaments at a pace that suits him. For example, from the Nordic tour tournaments of the PDC association, which also organizes the World Cup, Viljanen recently participated in the Danish tournament, but missed last weekend’s tournament in Sweden.

“It would be nice to go play every weekend, but there are other responsibilities and obligations.”

When at the turn of the year, the World Cup was played (Michael Smith won), the tournament attracted an extraordinary amount of attention in Finland as well. Finns were spotted even at the competition venue. Some talk about a darts boom.

“When Viaplay showed the World Championships with commentary in Finnish, it increased enthusiasm and boom around the sport,” Viljanen assessed.

“Darts discussion has increased on social media, and beginners are asking where they can get darts.”

Viljanen also talks about the change in his circle of friends.

“It’s about people who have never thrown a dart. They excitedly say that they have watched darts on Viaplay and are even fans of a certain player.”

Whether the enthusiasm is also reflected in the number of competitive players, it will be clear only in July, when the new season starts in Finland, and the number of licensed players is known.

Kim Viljanen (in the background) watches how HS’s sports reporter fails in his throws.

To darts pubs and beer are also involved, so Viljas also has to ask if the games will be played with the power of beer.

“It is not forbidden. If you want to play, you can. You can try it, how it feels to play straight ahead and after a few beers.”

Have you tried?

“Yes, it relaxes, but throwing beer doesn’t cure it.”

This is what happened in the darts competition between the Finnish champion and HS’s reporter:

Clear. Talis didn’t play with the power of beer, although you might think so from the result of the second pitcher. We threw a shorter series than normal, so we had to go from 301 to zero.

Viljanen gave recognition for my throws, even though I only got about halfway, when Viljanen already threw to win the set. At least I got one triple-20! And as a reminder: the distance to the board is 2.37 meters.

“Yes, you can tell that you have thrown sometimes. A very clear understanding: there is no wobble or wobble when throwing,” says Viljanen.

But then comes the exaggerated comment.

“You really couldn’t have afforded to miss the double, you were that close.”