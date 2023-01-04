Slowly but surely darts is conquering the world. The Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) consciously takes small steps, only when success is virtually assured.

The fact that darts is a gold mine is proven by the increase in prize money in recent decades. If the PDC world title in 2003 was good for a check for £ 50,000, ten years later the winner is already stretching £ 200,000. And now, in 2023, that’s already £500,000.

The rack is far from over, it seems. Still plenty of ground to conquer. The Premier League, the traveling circus of top darts players who compete against each other on Thursday evenings, pushes the boundaries again and again. At the first edition in 2005, only English venues were fought, a year later Scotland and Wales were added and in 2007 Northern Ireland was added. It took a while before Ireland (Dublin) was also visited (2012) and in 2016 the lure from the Netherlands (Rotterdam) was rewarded, followed by Germany (Berlin) in 2018.

Records in Germany

Things are going fast in Germany, says Jana Wosnitza, presenter at Sport 1, which broadcasts the World Cup darts, among other things. ,,The semi-final with our Gaga in it (Gabriel Clemens, ed.) has been watched by almost four million people in Germany. That is an all-time record for a darts match on TV here; even previous finals did not reach such numbers." According to Wosnitza, it is crucial for the development of darts in a country that the most important matches can be seen on an open, free channel. ,, We are. You don't get such large crowds of viewers behind a paywall and then a small sport like darts will never become that big."

Gabriel Clemens knocked out Gerwyn Price. © AP



Michael Smith is the new number 1 in the world thanks to his victory in the World Cup final against Michael van Gerwen. The Briton collected more than 1.3 million euros in prize money at the ranking tournaments alone in two years. Van Gerwen gets stuck in third place.

Germany had to wait a long time for a ‘Barney effect’ as it took place in the Netherlands after Raymond van Barneveld’s first World Cup title (with the BDO). “We thought for a long time that Max Hopp could take care of that, but he never had that big breakthrough. Gaga now and that was a bit coming. Two years ago he already eliminated Peter Wright at the World Cup. And we have a few good young darts players. Martin Schindler, Florian Hempel, Nico Kurz… We can go ahead. And especially if a German player could participate in the Premier League.”

Michael Smith even said after his semi-final win that he had apologized to his German opponent Gabriel Clemens for the result. ,,Because if Gabriel had reached the final, it would have given German darts an even bigger boost. And then the prize money at the Euro Tour tournaments organized by the German branch of the PDC would certainly have gone up in the air. That is a good thing for all of us."

Premier League to Belgium?

Now that darts has conquered Germany, it remains to be seen where the next flag can be planted. Due to the success of Dimitri van den Bergh in particular, Belgium is also becoming quite addicted to the sport. And, no coincidence, the World Cup can also be seen there on the open channel – from VTM.

Dimitri Van den Bergh ©PDC



Whether Belgium will be the next country to be allocated a Premier League night? According to Mark Webster, former top darts player and now a commentator at the English Sky Sports, that is obvious. ,,The tournaments I have attended in recent years in that country were big hits. They are ready.”

World Series of Darts

The PDC has also made strides outside Europe in the last decade, mainly with the World Series of Darts. Big names such as Van Gerwen, Wright, Price, but sometimes also Barney are flown to Australia, New Zealand and the United States, among others, where they not only compete against each other, but also against the best local darts players.

“We do need a broadcaster who broadcasts it on television,” says PDC spokesperson Dave Allen. ,,Because only then can you make large numbers of people in such countries enthusiastic about darts, and that’s what it’s mainly about for us now. We tried it in Japan and China and at least temporarily dropped out there, but we are now going to Bahrain for the first time. Talks are also underway on Canada, Brazil, Poland and Italy, among others. We can and want to move forward for a while.”

world darts

