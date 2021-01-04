Darts Furiously shouting “Iceman” won the world championship darts and a half million pound pot: “I’ve never felt like that pressure,”

Former rugby pro Gerwyn Price beat his former controversial partner Gary Anderson in the darts World Cup final.

3.1. 23:50

Former rugby professional Gerwyn Price won the darts PDC Alliance World Championship show style on Sunday night. In the final at Alexandra Palace in London, Price, who finished third in the tournament, beat the 13th-placed Gary Andersonin erin 7-3.

Price, 35, who played in his first World Cup final, ended his rugby career in 2014 to focus fully on darts. Price was the first darts World Cup finalist from Wales, and now also the first world champion in Wales.

At the World Championships, Price will earn half a million pounds (approximately 560,000 euros) in prize money. Anderson’s losing pot is £ 200,000.

In the finals undershot Anderson, 50, is a two-time world champion in 2015 and 2016. In addition, the Scot was previously a losing party in the 2012 final.

Sunday’s final duo already had a common history from the finals of the 2018 Grand Slam of Darts.

Price tends to air his successes outright shouting furiously. This, combined with, among other things, procrastination and other small psychological warfare, provoked a much calmer Anderson in nature, and there was a word of mouth between the duo through the match.

“He can’t play against me. Every time he moans that I do this and that. Focus on your own game, ”Price said after the final he won According to the BBC.

After the tournament, Price was fined a record £ 21,500 for his conduct in the final and semi-finals. Despite his behavior, Price is known by the nickname “Iceman”.

Price was overwhelming in the final. In the sixth installment, his average score per batch was the highest in all World Championship history: 136.64 points per set of three darts.

For the batch win and the breaking of the record Anderson had previously held, Price only needed a total of 33 throws. In theory, the lot would be possible to win with 27 darts.

The sealing of the World Cup proved to be Price’s only difficult moment in the match. He lost nine matchsticks in the ninth set and two in the next set, before the 12th time finally said the truth. The master’s initial reaction was not furious, but rather emotionally confused.

“I’ve never felt that kind of pressure,” Price admitted after the match in an interview with Sky Sports.