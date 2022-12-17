Darts | 18-year-old Beau Graves had a great start to the World Darts Championship – Fallon Sherrock’s trick was still missed

The World Darts Championship is held at Alexandra Palace in London and there are three women.

I played darts The World Cup competitions have started in the legendary Alexandra Palace or Ally Pally in London. Friday’s most anticipated pitcher was only 18 years old Beau Greaveswho is one of three women at this year’s World Championships.

Greaves is second in the PDC women’s ranking. There is ahead of him Lisa Ashton. The most famous female darts player Fallon Sherrock is number three on the list. The trio is participating in the World Championships.

Although Sherrock lost the decisive qualifying match to Greaves, the PDC decided in November that the winner of the Women’s World Matchplay tournament played in July would also qualify for the World Cup. Sherrock won this race.

On Friday, Greaves faced the Irishman, ranked 36th in the world of William O’Connor and got off to a flying start: the score of the first section of the opening set was 120 and the section win.

Greaves narrowly lost the set 2–3 and the same happened again in the second set, even though Greaves already led it 2–0. The third set went cleanly to O’Connor and thus the match with set scores 3–0.

Greaves’ career in the World Cup was limited to one match. Sherrock is the only female player who has managed to beat male players at the World Championships. This happened in December 2019 when Sherrock reached the quarterfinals.

Ashton’s first round match is this Saturday night when he meets Ryan Meikle (ranking 48th). Sherrock throws in the opening round next Tuesday: the opponent is Ricky Evans (ranking 42nd).

The World Cup will continue until January 3, when the World Cup final will be played. The reigning champion is Peter Wrightwhich is also number one in the world rankings.