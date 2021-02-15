An illustration by Jorge F. Hernández.

Once the reading is digested – or rather, life itself – the taste of something very unfair remains when one realizes that the young D’Artagnan is the main character in the novel whose title alludes to the other three musketeers. Even in the other two installments as a novel-serial, Alexandre Dumas does not deny in ink the prominence of the young Gascon with a prominent jaw, who was not behind Athos, Porthos or Aramís because he was the youngest of the famous swordsmen. Something like this fills my soul with tears today when I say goodbye to my brother Paco, almost always evoked by the saga of the trio that …