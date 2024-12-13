12/13/2024



The Conference of Presidents that was held this Friday has served, among other things, to show the tense relationship between Pedro Sánchez and the president of Castilla-La Mancha, Emiliano García Page. Both leaders have had a small clash with the rest of the regional leaders.

The President of the Government has tried to cut off Page’s intervention by exceeding the 10 minutes that each person has to appear and he has taken advantage of the gauntlet to disfigure the delay in convening the Conference of Presidents.

“I know, President, but if I prorate the topics for the three years that this Conference has not been convened…”, the Castilian-La Mancha president blurted out, causing laughter from his counterparts, many of whom have agreed with this claim, since it has been three years since the last Conference of Presidents.