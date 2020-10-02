Pharmaceutical company “Darnitsa” completed 8 bioequivalence studies of drugs for the treatment of heart and central nervous system diseases, most of which were carried out during 2018-2020. in laboratories in Europe. The company conducts similar studies to prove the therapeutic equivalence and safety of generic drugs, reports press service of the company.

In “Darnitsa” they recalled that a generic drug, except for compliance with the active ingredient, must be bioequivalent to the original drug. Compliance with this condition means that the generic is identical to the original in terms of therapeutic effect, safety and tolerability.

The company emphasizes that the clinical part of the research “Darnitsa”, as a rule, conducts in Ukraine, after which it transfers biological materials to European laboratories for final analyzes. In particular, the pharmaceutical company has long cooperated with one of the best medical and bioanalytical centers in Europe QUINTA-ANALYTICA sro (Czech Republic).

“We are responsible to patients, and to be sure of the effectiveness and safety of our drugs, we conduct the bioanalytical part of the research in EU laboratories. When choosing partners – clinical bases and certified bioanalytical laboratories, we, first of all, pay attention to whether they can ensure that research is carried out at the proper level of quality in accordance with international requirements ”, – noted Dmitry Shimkiv, chairman of the board of directors of Darnitsa Group.

The pharmaceutical company “Darnitsa” is the largest Ukrainian manufacturer of medicines, which dates back to 1930. In 2019, Darnitsa announced a business transformation. The company re-branded and presented a new strategy – building an international brand, leadership in the generic segment of medicines and digitalization of processes. The company focuses on the treatment of the most common diseases in the fields of cardiology, neurology and pain. The beneficiaries of the company are the Zagoriy family.



