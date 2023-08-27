MArvin Mehlem got terribly upset, shouted out his frustration, tore his hair, tore at his jersey. At 5’7″, the bustling midfield force only plays a participatory supporting role in opposing set pieces when the big boys tussle on the ground and in the air.

It dismayed Mehlem to see up close how the first Darmstadt Bundesliga home game in six years went horribly wrong – because of the optional “lily” weakness or Berlin strength after dead balls. In the 4-1 defeat against Union, the southern Hessians enabled the Champions League participant to score three fairly undisturbed goals from free-kicks or corners.

The Darmstadt team “trained standards all week because we know that we are a bit vulnerable. But then we get three and another on the post. That’s bitter,” said Mehlem, who, even after promotion, has a central creative role in SV Darmstadt 98’s central attacking midfield.

He used this personally for some good actions, including the first Darmstadt Bundesliga goal of 2023/24 to equalize 1-1 in the meantime (24th minute). A moment that put the fans in the sold-out stadium at the Böllenfalltor in high spirits and generated the energy needed for the outsider’s difficult mission to stay in the class. Especially since Mehlem’s goal came just three minutes after Aaronson (yellow-red) from Berlin was sent off and gave the Darmstadt team the pleasant prospect of a 70-minute majority. But the extra class of the Berlin 15 million euro access and double goal scorer Robin Gosens as well as the striking standard weakness screwed up the team’s first first division experience at home. Gosens (34′), Kevin Behrens (39′) and Danilho Doekhi (65′) hit the “lilies” sensitively after dead balls.







The Darmstadt coach Torsten Lieberknecht felt that the flood of goals always followed the same pattern as the “killer of the game”. In retrospect, the man from the Palatinate also spoke of “learning from his lessons” that his team had paid and “naivety” that had to be discarded quickly. With 21:13 shots on goal for Südhessen and an enormous 74 percent ball possession, Lieberknecht also pointed out the “positive steps” he had taken in getting used to a squad with little Bundesliga experience in the first division. Three more or less dangerous shots by Braydon Manu, a weak header from a good position by Mathias Honsak and a shot that was placed just too high by Mehlem after a nice combination – that was Darmstadt’s result of the first half. When attacker Luca Pfeiffer only hit the inside post in the 70th minute, the duel against the “Iron” team, who were extremely bulky in defense and efficient in offense this season, was already decided at a score of 1:4.

Standard weakness as an opponent’s gateway

The fact that the “lilies” have zero points after the start of the derby at Eintracht and the home game against Union does not come as a complete surprise. The way the two games went (draw within reach in Frankfurt, long majority against Berlin) – in unison with the embarrassing end of the cup at fourth division club FC Homburg – the Darmstadt season overture can be called what it is: a false start . 0: 3, 0: 1, 1: 4 are the results of Darmstadt’s futile efforts in the first three competitive opportunities. Under these conditions, going to Leverkusen next Saturday at 3.30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Bundesliga and on Sky) to the Bayer ensemble, which played brilliantly on the first two match days, could be very difficult.

There, the question that overlays everything on Saturday, where is Darmstadt’s defensiveness in standard situations, could recede into the background for the time being. The Leverkuseners have a wide range of offensive options to become dangerous for the “lilies”. The southern Hessians can’t use a standard weakness as an opposing gateway, as a sore point that also gets stuck in their heads. They also conceded a goal after a dead ball in Homburg, and they also conceded a goal after a corner kick in the season dress rehearsal against Liverpool. Especially since it should actually be the other way around for a successful Darmstadt Bundesliga venture.

Header strength, robustness and physical size are found in abundance in the squad, the newly signed central defenders Christoph Klarer and Matej Maglica also fit exactly into this pattern. A total of ten SVD professionals measure 1.90 meters or more – only 1. FC Köln (eleven) has more giants in the squad across the league. And Darmstadt’s strength after set pieces certainly has a history. A current one: The two strong second division seasons (fourth and second place) were also based on the strong goal quota after free kicks and corner kicks. And a historical one: After the last first division promotion, the “Lilien” 2015/16 mixed up the elite class with their relentlessness and power on dead balls. “We’re not going to go nuts now,” said goalkeeper Marcel Schuhen, “we’re going to talk about it very clearly.”