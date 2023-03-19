DAfter three games without a win, SV Darmstadt celebrated a sense of achievement again and defended their lead in the table on the 25th matchday of the 2nd Bundesliga. The lilies defeated 1. FC Kaiserslautern 2-0 (2-0) on Saturday evening. The Swiss-Serbian winter signing Filip Stojilkovic shone with two goals in the 36th and 43rd minute. In front of 17,650 spectators at the sold-out Böllenfalltor, FCK coach Dirk Schuster, who once marched from the 3rd to the 1st league with Darmstadt, experienced a bitter evening at his old place of work.

The Südhessen are now two points ahead of 1. FC Heidenheim and three ahead of Hamburger SV. FCK are already ten points behind HSV after the newly promoted team only took four points from the last six games.

Coach Torsten Lieberknecht’s team started stormy as usual. FCK were unlucky to concede their first goal, as Stojilkovic’s header was deflected by Hendrick Zuck. In addition, Marlon Ritter headed just wide of the Darmstadt goal in the 24th minute. After a long pass from Phillip Tietz, Stojilkovic made it 2-0 just before the break. Tietz almost made it 3-0 immediately after the change. Nevertheless, the hosts no longer had to fear for victory against harmless Lauterer. Fabio Torsiello hit the post for the lilies in stoppage time.