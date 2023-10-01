WWhile the second league is often described as a bone mill, is it more tranquil and relaxed on the floor above? That’s not what Torsten Lieberknecht wanted to say in his much-discussed image of the Bundesliga as a “club vacation” in which less well-off newcomers like the “lilies” could do little. The coach of Darmstadt 98 was met with incomprehension with his comments after the deserved 3-1 defeat at strong Stuttgart.

On Friday he replied in the press conference before the home game against Werder Bremen this Sunday (3:30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Bundesliga and on Sky): “The fact is that I tried in a humorous way to find a metaphor to say “That the small clubs don’t have a lobby or at least have to do a lot to develop it in the first league.”

And then stayed in the picture again to outline how the “Lilien” professionals should act in order to get away from the bottom of the table. “You don’t have to follow every club rule. If the loungers are covered with towels, just go and pull them away,” said Lieberknecht.

Beatable opponent

In the important game against Bremen, he will of course not be in demand as a lifeguard, but as a football teacher. The North Germans, who are weak away from home (five defeats in a row across the seasons) are certainly one of the caliber of opponents at the Böllenfalltor against whom a complete success should be possible.







We need points against Bremen and then in Augsburg so that the team doesn’t get into a negative spiral. “But there is no opponent in the Bundesliga against whom you can safely get three points. We have to continue to throw everything into the balance,” said Lieberknecht. It takes “a perfect day for his professionals to score points in the Bundesliga”.

There were obviously not that many of them, given that they had one point on the credit side and 16 goals conceded after five games. The South Hessians had a very good day in the last showdown against Werder. In the 3-0 home win in the second division two years ago, captain Fabian Holland scored with a cracking long-range shot and Luca Pfeiffer scored twice.

Christoph Zimmermann could once again contribute to the necessary stabilization of the defenses. The defense chief, who only played twice this round due to back problems, is fit for action again.

The same applies to Matej Maglica in central defense after his red card suspension. “Full-throttle football” was what veteran Tobias Kempe announced against Werder. “It always hurts you when you’re still without a threesome. But that changes on Sunday.”