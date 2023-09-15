“To encourage generational change, we need to encourage young people to propose clinical research on the cohort and to do this we need to somehow enthuse them and educate them about HIV infection, something they know quite little about.” This was said by Antonella d’Arminio Monforte, president of the Icona Foundation and full professor of infectious diseases at the University of Milan, on the closing day of the Icona Xt Summer Camp in Iseo (Brescia), which concludes the Ecm educational path reserved for young specialists or trainees in Infectious Diseases belonging to the Icona centres. The project’s educational program, aimed at optimizing the diagnostic-therapeutic management of HIV patients from a clinical practice perspective, was designed with the aim of improving knowledge for the new generation of infectious disease specialists who have only recently approached HIV and who have not had the opportunity to delve into the numerous management aspects of the infection.

During the training course, “important topics for clinical research” were proposed not only with frontal lessons, but also with “simulations of possible research projects based on the topic and the lesson carried out – explains the teacher – After a frontal topic, the groups divided to propose small research projects. An active and not passive educational activity in which the participants also recognized each other very much and are now aggregated”. In the final meeting “each group presented a couple of projects to be carried out on the cohort, evaluated for feasibility, originality and exposure. They were all truly excellent projects – underlines Monforte – and we hope they will all be carried forward because this is the lifeblood for the cohort “.

Looking to the next two years, “we thought about creating a stable group within Icona – anticipates the president of the Foundation – represented by the young people who have followed this educational path and by the new young people who will attend” what “we will activate in the next two years. We intend to implement an educational path that includes a more ‘basic’ part for new young people and a more advanced part for young people who have already participated in this first course, with events aimed at specific topics”.