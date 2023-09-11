Simone Inzaghi looks at the national team and sees his Dimarco, Barella and Bastoni immovable on Luciano Spalletti’s board. But also a Darmian who, despite being summoned, rests. On the bench against North Macedonia, barring any surprises against Ukraine too. The Piacenza coach will be blessing Di Lorenzo’s ownership in blue as right back: Matteo, 34 years old on December 3rd, can take a breather. He can rest and get into the role: on Saturday he has to take on the role of the anti-Leao.

without leao…

—

A test, the one against Rafa, that Darmian has already passed in the last season. But with an asterisk: he has never met a Leao like this since Matteo has been playing as the right-hand man. In the Champions League semi-finals, the Portuguese was not present in the first leg while in the second leg he was on the pitch, but with the consequences of the adductor injury suffered against Lazio. Leao was also out in the last derby of the championship, in February, with Pioli who, to plug the defensive gap, had aligned himself with the 3-5-2, starting with Origi-Giroud in front and the Portuguese on the bench. In that match Darmian was still a full-back, as well as in the Super Cup. In short: in the four derbies in 2023, with a total score of 7-0 for Inter, Leao was a passing presence. Now the Portuguese arrives at the event in his best form, just like when, a year ago, he dragged the Devil to their last victory in a derby, with a brace for the Rossoneri’s 3-2. Darmian was on the bench, with Skriniar on the right and Dumfries on the outside. Now the former Parma player has Denzel in front of him who seems reborn and has Pavard on his heels, the new arrival destined to steal his starting place. But giving up now – and moreover in a derby – to Darmian seems really complicated. Even more so considering the energy saved during this stop.