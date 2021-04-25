After two straight draws against Spezia and Naples, Inter got, with just enough, a long-suffering victory against Verona and caress the Scudetto. Facing Verona, even in the present moment, is a toothache. The Veneto version of Atalanta, with Juric as Gasperini’s outstanding student, stands out due to a thicker armor than its Bergamo reflection and it was difficult for Inter to decipher it. And that those of Conte came out strong, with three volleys. The best, Achraf’s chance at 17 ‘. But little by little the blackout came and Verona had the goal close on 24 ‘ in a shot from Bessa that Handanovic covered first, Dimarco not hitting the rebound afterwards. Inter is short of ideas and that Conte has given himself to Eriksen, forgetting the tension between them for some time now.

The Danish is the clear example that Conte has worked the carrot and the stick. He has six consecutive games as a starter, after he was sought after in January. But both he, in the field, and the technician in his approach, have found a middle ground with Lautaro as an accomplice. The Argentine is more demanded in defense, lying in the left sector when Inter has to wait, to balance Eriksen’s lack of defensive vigor. Effort, a lot of effort, but during the first half there was no way to feed a Lukaku who was maintaining his particular Greco-Roman wrestling duel with Magnani. Inter crashed without any flight on the outside before a Verona that was waiting to read a weakness in Conte’s team and take a bite.

After the break, only Lautaro seemed to skip the script. The Argentine surprised Verona with a slalom in the 63rd minute, but his shot was struck by Silvestri with his feet. Five minutes later Achraf made an appearance in the game sending a direct free to the post before the helpless look of Silvestri. It was like the tolling of a bell. Conte introduced Alexis, already without Eriksen on the field, to retire Lautaro and Inter ended up stretching. Barak had warned, but Achraf is determined that Inter lift the title as soon as possible. The side leaked, received in three quarters and enabled Darmian in the opposite profile. Su auction beat Cristante and was like a spring for Conte. The Lecce coach ran euphoric through the band to celebrate the goal partita that inexorably brings him closer to the title. Inter are in the lead with 13 points over Milan, who play on Monday, and caress the Scudetto.