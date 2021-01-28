In view of the permanent excesses of the Minister of the Interior around questions of “separatism”, we would tend to forget: Gérald Darmanin is still the target of a complaint for rape, filed by Sophie Patterson-Spatz, a former activist of the ‘UMP, for facts dating back to 2009. According to the complainant, the minister obtained sexual favors by abusing his real or supposed power. What denies the interested party, placed under the status of assisted witness, which evokes a consented relationship. Already auditioned in 2018, Gérald Darmanin was again heard by investigators at the end of 2020. Mediapart reveals new elements of the case which undermine the defense of the minister, who has so far pleaded naivety. These include several SMS conversations where it appears that Gérald Darmanin is “At the initiative of most exchanges”, writes the information site. He was insisting on sending messages, despite many refusals to receive from the complainant. E. M.