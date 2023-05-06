Italy-France, that’s who Minister Darmanin is

““I’ve learned that if you don’t skip the line every once in a while in the cafeteria, you won’t get your fries”he said laughing to the correspondent of Le Monde who followed him last summer in Mayotte, the French territory in the Indian Ocean destination for thousands of illegal immigrants”. Gerald Darmaninthe minister of discord between Italy and France told in an excerpt from Corriere della Sera.

It’s about the youngest interior minister of the Fifth Republic, who “founds his sights towards the Elysée in 2027 on the question of migrants, when Macron will not be able to reappear and he will only be 44 years old”. According to the Corriere, “from the myth of Charles De Gaulle, he took patriotism and the belief that France has a special role; from his mentor Nicolas Sarkozy right-wing positions without complexes”.

Born in 1982 in Valenciennes, a graduate of the Lille Institute of Political Studies, Gerald Darmanin began his political career as a collaborator of MEP Jacques Toubon in 2005 and in the ranks of the Gaullist UMP party, then led by Jacques Chirac.

Belonging to a middle class family – father ran a bistro in Valenciennes while the mother worked as a cleaner and receptionist in a building belonging to the Bank of France – Darmanin was mayor of Tourcoing from 2014 to 2017 and before that regional councilor of Nord-Pas-de-Calais.

Very close in his first years in politics to UMP deputy Christian Vanneste, in 2017 Darmanin – in recent weeks under pressure in France for the management of public order in relation to protests against the pension reform – was appointed Minister of Action and of the Public Accounts of the Philippe government before becoming Minister of the Interior of the Castex government in 2020. Position confirmed in May 2022 in the Borne government. Darmanin, a rape accusation behind her and then shelved, has published two books: ‘Chroniques de l’ancien monde. Quand la droite s’est perdue’ (2017) and ‘Le Séparatisme islamiste’ (2021)

Subscribe to the newsletter

