Darling in the franxx was one of the most popular anime of 2018. The story showed a somewhat different premise for the mecha genre, which attracted many fans, but at the same time won several detractors.

This is especially due to the controversial way in which the pilots controlled the robotic units called Franxx. But beyond the controversy, fans were captivated by the main character, Zero two, who became one of the biggest waifus of that season.

The background, personality and attitude of Zero two They were worth to him to obtain the affection of many people in the world. Obviously, its design was also one of the main reasons to win the approval of the public, overshadowing even the anime itself.

That is why there are thousands of people who do not hesitate to honor Zero two with fan arts or, as in this case, with cosplay. Dj haru, professional cosplayer, performed two photo sessions playing the protagonist of Darling in the franxx.

Zero Two looks good in any outfit

Dj haru is an international cosplayer with almost 120 thousand followers on Instagram. His official account is full of all his works, which stand out for the quality of materials with which he makes his outfits and for the quality of the photography. This wore in the sessions of Zero two.

We usually see many cosplays of the protagonist of Darling in the franxx in his pilot uniform. Nevertheless, Dj haru He decided to vary a bit and dress in the costume of the academy of which he is a part, but also with a school uniform characteristic of Japanese schools.

Despite Zero two He never actually wore such a uniform, it became a very popular design with fans. While the original costume had a more military style, the Japanese school dress makes it look more youthful and close. Always the diadem that adorns their horns.

Dj haru managed to portray both personalities of Zero two, by wearing the different uniforms of the protagonist, something that probably very few cosplayers can match.



