Visibly nervous, Darling offered her first interview in Spain this Tuesday. She has done it on the ‘Mañaneros’ program on La 1 de Televisión Española with a clear objective: “To clear my brother’s name,” she said. And one of her main motivations has been to deny some of the information about Edwin Arrieta and his family in which she suggested that he could be related to the mafia. “They have put my brother and my family on the ground,” she lamented.

«It is a destroyed family with parents who no longer have their son and who have not even been able to give him a Christian burial and do not respect the memory of a dead person. Nobody says to speak well of my brother, but do not speak about what you do not know, respect the name of my family and my brother,” claimed Darling, who has reviewed how he experienced the frantic search for his relative since the distance.

“We were very united and that brotherhood allowed that at this moment there is a captured person, because if we had not been so united, perhaps the fact that he had not communicated with us that day would not have attracted attention and perhaps there would not have been a detainee” , has manifested. In this sense, she has recalled how both she and her parents and some of her friends tried to locate Edwin, even contacting Daniel Sancho himself through social networks. “We saw each other yesterday, we were on the beach, but I have lost track of him,” she said the Spanish cook told her.

Darling, like her parents, has shown herself unable to forgive Daniel Sancho for allegedly killing her brother, although she recognizes and understands the pain that her parents are experiencing. “No one from Daniel Sancho’s family has contacted our family,” she clarified, while she explained that “we have nothing against Daniel’s parents because they are also suffering. If they want to go to my house, we welcome them. We do not have any problem”.

Given the opportunity to send them a message, “I would tell them to remember that there are parents on the other side of the pond in old age, also suffering. “They can still see their son and my parents can’t, they can hear their son’s voice and my parents can’t,” she said.

However, he did not want to go into evaluating Rodolfo Sancho’s controversial statements at the prison gates after visiting his son for the first time in which he stated that “they are not going to get tears from me.” “Only God and he will know,” she said.

Darling has also explained that his family does not have a lawyer in Thailand and has stressed his confidence “in the Thai justice system and its police”, in the hope that “the sentence will be served there.”

That was the first and last time that Edwin traveled to Thailand and his sister only asks for three things: “That my brother’s ashes arrive soon and we can give him a Christian burial, that justice be done and that this storm passes and calm arrives.” and the rainbow will shine again for us because my brother’s light will be there, because he was light. “He was a noble man,” she concluded, deeply moved.