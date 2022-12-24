The Crunching Koalas team has surprisingly released theXbox Series X|S upgrades Of Darkwoodtheir excellent survival horror which is therefore also updated on the new generation consoles by Microsoft, through an update free for those who already own the original version.

The “next gen” upgrade had been made available on PS5 already last month and therefore arrives today also for Xbox Series X | S, with a practically surprise release. “As a Christmas present, the upgrade is available to all Xbox One version users for free,” reads the publisher’s tweet, visible below.

Darkwood is great survival-style horror developed by Acid Wizard Studio which has garnered widespread acclaim already on PC, initially, to then arrive on consoles. Set in a semi-open world and characterized by a particular overhead shot, the game manages to instill a considerable sense of fear without necessarily resorting to standard means such as jump scare and the like, focusing rather on tension, mystery and disquiet hidden threats along the way.

Moreover, it is a mixed structure that brings together survival elements with crafting, exploration and RPG characteristics given by the progression of the character with unlockable skills. In addition to combat, there are stealth elements, as well as the possibility of partially changing the course of the story through some choices that can be made by the players. You can get to know him better by reading our review of Darkwood on PS4.