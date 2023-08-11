The development of Darkwood apparently it was a real nightmare, so much so that the authors of the game they decided to take a long break in an attempt to reorganize their lives and find a possible compromise that allows them to work at a sustainable pace.
Landed on Indiegogo in 2013, Darkwood had a particularly demanding gestation, with a long period in early access that only translated into a definitive publication in 2017 on Steam.
A complex and exhausting jobwhich, however, has borne fruit: in our review of Darkwood we talked about how Acid Wizard Studio’s horror game is solid, inspired and fascinating, also equipped with a good balance between the various mechanics.
The return with Soccer Kids before the break
After the release of Darkwood, the team immediately moved on to a new project, albeit a very different one: Soccer Kids. It is a strategic interpretation of the game of football, quite original in its assumptions and available for free on Steam in the alpha version.
However, the new game arrived too soon, and the guys from Acid Wizard Studio found themselves in a complicated situation, which forced them to take a long pausedissolving the study: there is even talk of five, ten years in an attempt to find a possible balance between work and private life.
The sabbatical of the team will begin immediately after the release of an update for Darkwood designed to improve the game’s performance, introduce Steam Cloud support and improve compatibility with controllers. After that, there seems to be an intention to entrust a possible sequel to other developers.
