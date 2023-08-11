The development of Darkwood apparently it was a real nightmare, so much so that the authors of the game they decided to take a long break in an attempt to reorganize their lives and find a possible compromise that allows them to work at a sustainable pace.

Landed on Indiegogo in 2013, Darkwood had a particularly demanding gestation, with a long period in early access that only translated into a definitive publication in 2017 on Steam.

A complex and exhausting jobwhich, however, has borne fruit: in our review of Darkwood we talked about how Acid Wizard Studio’s horror game is solid, inspired and fascinating, also equipped with a good balance between the various mechanics.