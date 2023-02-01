Morrigan And Lilith they are the protagonists of the new cosplay of torque made by kyso_lo and missbrisolo: the two models couldn’t resist the temptation to join forces to dedicate their latest work to the famous fighting game Darkstalkers.

As you may remember, during 2019 Capcom filed new trademarks relating to Dino Crisis and Darkstalkers, although to date no project related to these franchises has yet been announced, particularly appreciated by nostalgics but not only.

Bri called her collaboration with kyso_lo a real dream come true, talking about Darkstalkers as her favorite game from growing up, as well as Morrigan and Lilith as the first characters she ever wanted to cosplay. In short, behind this shot there are many memories and emotions.

Speaking of emotions, if you want to take a look at the previous interpretations of missbrisolo here’s a quick rundown: Lola Bunny from Space Jam, Natasha Romanoff from Black Widow, Cammy from Street Fighter 6 and Poison Ivy from Batman.