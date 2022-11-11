Although the chances of seeing a new Darkstalkers they’re remote that doesn’t stop Capcom from taking advantage of their characters. That is why, despite the passing of the years, Morrigan Aensland, so present in fan art and cosplay, is still relevant.

The company has no problem using it in other video games, either in the same ones it develops or from other studios with prior agreement. The same applies to countless products.

There are several items that reflect Morrigan’s appearance very well, especially figures. In that sense, there are some that are produced by Capcom itself and others that are licensed to various manufacturers.

We recommend: Review: Capcom Fighting Collection – Preserving the history of fighting games.

The most recent line in this sense is the Bishoujo of the Kotobukiya company. So it’s a sure thing that even though there aren’t any new video games from Darkstalkers this succubus will continue to be very present.

Font: Instagram.

Its design is so characteristic that it influenced the designs of female demons; Now it is very common for characters like this to have wings on their heads and dress in a similar way.

Morrigan Aensland is the practical ‘ambassador’ of the series of Darkstalkers and that is why it is very common to see it reflected in fan art and cosplay. Let’s see if by chance one day Capcom decides to see the saga again and publish a brand new installment.

Morrigan Aensland from Darkstalkers in a new cosplay

The Morrigan Aensland cosplay from Darkstalkers what we share is a contribution of the cosplayer Zazú (@zazu.py). This interpretation retains the characteristic elements of the character.

Among them the green hair although perhaps the tone is a bit dark. At least the wings on the head are present. You can also see the black leather leotard with embellishments on the edges. Only in this case they seem more strips.

Font: Instagram.

On Morrigan’s original costume, these ornaments have a feathery appearance. The wings on the bottom also appear in the photos but they don’t stand out as much.

Font: Instagram.

Something that can still be seen are the gloves that leave a large part of his hands exposed as well as the lower part of the outfit adorned with bats. Likewise, boots with heels can be seen. It’s an acceptable interpretation of the character.

In addition to Darkstalkers we have more video game information in EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.