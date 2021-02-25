Luck is not accompanying Darko Barsanac this season. The Serbian player returned to the pitch last Sunday, against Sevilla, after two months absent due to a fibula injury. As reported by the club, the rojillo midfielder has not attended training this morning after being direct contact of a positive in COVID-19 within your family environment, which will force you to comply with the sanitary protocol established by Public Health.

The Osasuna squad continued this morning with the preparation of the game that will take place against Alavés on Saturday in Mendizorroza. Today’s work session consisted of technique, possessions and soccer.

Jony has once again completed the training with the group, while Chimy Ávila has done so partially within his specific plan to re-adapt to the group, through which his workload is regulated. Iñigo Pérez has continued with his specific work to recover from his discomfort in the pubis; while Facu Roncaglia, Rubén Martínez and Iñaki Álvarez have continued with their individual work to recover from their respective injuries. Aridane has not exercised due to gastrointestinal complaints. The Navarrese will carry out the last training session before the game against Alavés tomorrow. After it, Jagoba Arrasate will offer the usual press conference, as well as the list of players called up.