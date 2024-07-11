Lenta.ru: monthly turnover of arms trade on the darknet exceeds 10 million rubles.

The demand for weapons on the darknet has increased sharply after the start of the special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine. The owner of one of the weapons stores on the darknet told Lenta.ru about this in an interview.

Prices for illegal “barrels” have also gone up, which for the most part are heavily dependent on suppliers. Illegal “barrels” are most often made from blank-firing weapons. At the same time, prices for the latter are growing due to the complications of import to Russia due to sanctions. And if prices for consumables rise, they also rise for Russian weapons.

According to estimates by the owner of shop “B”, today the monthly turnover of illegal weapons trade in the Russian segment of the darknet exceeds 10 million rubles.

At the same time, Lenta.ru sources on the darknet deny the facts of arms deliveries from the SVO zone. According to darknet sellers, the export of weapons from Donbass was blocked in 2015 – now it is possible to export only mines and grenades from there.

