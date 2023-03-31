There Season 2 of Darkness and BonesNetflix series based on the successful novels of Leigh Bardugohas been available since March 16, bringing with it new episodes, a return to the fantasy atmospheres of Grishaverse, old enemies and new characters. The series is one fusion between the original trilogy Darkness and Bones, Siege and Storm and Ruin and Riseand the sequel dilogy consisting of Six of Crows and The Corrupted Kingdom. The choice of Netflix is ​​undoubtedly aimed at offering the public a varied experience full of actions, people and dynamism.

Where were we…

In Season 1 of Darkness and Bones, viewers were introduced to the Grishaverse, the massive fantasy universe created by Leigh Bardugo. The world is ruled by men and Grishapeople with special powers and divided into 3 orders: the order of Corporalki includes Healers, Shapeshapers and Heartbreakers, those who are able to master all the secrets of the human body; the order of Etherealki it has Hells, Stormcallers and Watershakers inside, which bend natural phenomena to their will; finally, the order of the Materialki it includes Alchemi and Tempratori, who are able to perfectly manipulate metals and substances of various kinds.

Ravka’s reign is broken by Shadow Fault, a dark rift in which the Volcra live, once human and now monstrous creatures. The protagonist, Alina Starkovhe discovered he was the Lightcaller, and to be able to master the power that can, perhaps, destroy the rift forever. Opposing the destruction of the shadows is the Dark One, one of the most powerful Grishas ever to exist, the undisputed master of the shadows as well as the creator of the fault line, which came to life hundreds of years earlier. Discovered the true identity of the Dark One, who resides in the General Kirigan, Alina attempts to rebel against his plan to harness the Summoner Light’s power, but fails. The antlers of the white deer, a powerful amplifier that dramatically increases Alina’s power, are not enough to destroy the Fault, or even to kill the Dark One.

Collision

Season 2 starts with a bang, immediately entering the heart of the action and continuing immediately after the events of the first, without time jumps. The wonderful atmospheres of the Grishaverse shine again during the journey that leads Alina and Mal to try to escape, now that her image is associated with that of the Dark One and the First Army of Ravka (made up of non-Grisha soldiers) is looking for her. The attention to the environments, the brightness of the scenes and the costumes are obsessive and catapult the spectators into the world represented by the series. The choice to combine the facts of the main trilogy with those of the Sei di Corvi dilogy is felt in the large number of characters that pass in front of the screen. To amalgamate the facts, the motivations of the gang of crows, led by Kaz Brekker and already present in the first season, have been modified to fit Alina’s story.

In addition to Ravka, other geographical areas such as Novj Zem and Ketterdam appear in Season 2, while Fjierda and Shu Han are mentioned. All territories will be important to the plot in the future. The center of the action remains the Evocaluce who, in search of the second and third amplifiers, aspires to become the first Grisha to master a power under the influence of 3 amplifiers. In fact, the strongest Grishas can only count on one amplifier at most. Alina’s goal is to seek the marine whip, a sort of snake that lives in the waters of the sea and which, according to the diaries of Morozova (legendary Grisha who studied amplifiers in depth), represents the second amplifier, and joins its scales to the deer’s horns. In this way, he could be able to enter the fault and disintegrate it.

The actions follow each other in a rather way quick in the first episodes as well as in the last ones. Sometimes, viewers don’t have time to fully enjoy one scene when it’s time to move on to the next. The large amount of situations and characters it could be destabilizing, especially without the knowledge background given by reading books. While it is true that dynamism helps drive away boredom, on the other it could be heavy to digest, and drag on as a stretch in some precise moments of the plot.

Good choices and good intentions

In looking at a work from the books, it is necessary to move away from the original in order to best observe what is in front of the eyes. Netflix’s choices for the film adaptation of Darkness and Bones were numerous and inevitably changed the flavor of the plot. By merging two very distinct parts of the Grishaverse, and set a few years apart, the story that some characters intertwine with others has suffered. Turn the tables it is not, however, always negative. Introducing the numerous protagonists of Sei di Corvi from the start broadened the range of probabilities of the story of Alina who, on the run to hide from the Dark One and in search of the amplifiers, also has the “Bastards of the Barrel” on her heels.

Alina and Mal live their story one step at a time but events rage around them. Every character is masterfully interpreted by the actress or actor chosen for the role. Even the many new entries of Season 2 fit perfectly with the descriptions, both physical and character, of the book and of the character himself. Thieves, murderers, saints, lovers, persecutors and prosecuted, all are represented by those who roam the streets of Ravka and across the continent. Political plots, power games and attempts at salvation they follow each other episode after episode, allowing the viewer to become part of the great world of the Grishas and take sides with one faction or the other.

THE dialogues they are streamlined and well defined, and enrich the scenes without weighing them down, while the frenetic life of the inhabitants of Ravka continues, the sides are defined and we arrive at an ending that leaves the doors open for the third season. There has already been talk of a possible spin off which involved the protagonists of Sei di Corvi, that is Kaz Brekker and his gang of thieves and swindlers of the Barile, and the choice is absolutely pertinent with the narration of the Grishaverse made by Bardugo.

Even the music has been designed to be worn by the fantasy setting that captures the world of Alina Starkov. While some moments come to a rushed conclusion and it’s hard to square all the scenes if you don’t already know the plot, Darkness and Bones remains a big-budget series that is undoubtedly worth watching, and the second season has made a significant leap in quality.