Developed by Eric Heisser and based on the two successful series of novels, branded Leigh Bardugothe trilogy of Darkness and Bones (Shadow and Bone in the original) was also enormously successful as a TV series. The protagonist, Alina Starkovis the heroine of a fantasy world full of magic and mystery where being a Grisha brings access to unimaginable powers that can be aimed at good or evil.

Here’s where you can watch the first season of Darkness and Bones online streaming.

Where can I watch the first season of Darkness and Bones streaming?

The answer is that you can watch the first season of Darkness and Bones streaming on Netflix, using any level of account.

The cast of the series features Jessie Mei Li, Archie Renaux, Freddy Carter, Amita Suman, Kit Young, Ben Barnes, Zoe Wanamaker, Sujaya Dasgupta, Danielle Galligan, Calahan Skogman, and Daisy Head young and not so young actors with a great future ahead of them.

How can I stream Darkness and Bones?

To watch streaming Darkness and Bones you must have a Netflix account, by signing a contract for use of the service. You can do this via the Netflix application on any Apple or Android device or via the online site from a PC.

Signing up for an account Netflix however it allows access to many contents such as Exclusive films, TV series that you can only find on the platform like Stranger Things, Black Mirror, Lupine and The Gray Man with Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans and much more. There are three Netflix subscription plans:

Standard plan with advertising €5.49 per month (two devices active simultaneously but not all content available. Maximum quality Full HD 1080p.)

per month (two devices active simultaneously but not all content available. Maximum quality Full HD 1080p.) Basic Plan €7.99 per month (1 device at a time, all content available. Maximum quality HD 720p)

per month (1 device at a time, all content available. Maximum quality HD 720p) Standard Plan €12.99 per month (2 devices active simultaneously, all content accessible. Maximum quality Full HD 1080p)

per month (2 devices active simultaneously, all content accessible. Maximum quality Full HD 1080p) Premium Plan €17.99 per month (4 devices active simultaneously, possibility of adding other users for €4.99 per month. Maximum quality 4K 2160p)

The official synopsis of Darkness and Bones He says:

In a world split in two by an enormous barrier of perpetual darkness, a young soldier discovers a power that could finally unite her country. But as she struggles to hone her power, dangerous forces plot against her. Villains, thieves, murderers and saints are at war, and it will take more than magic to survive.

