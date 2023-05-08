Today Darkest dungeon 2 comes out of early access, with the PC version which will therefore be available for purchase both on Steam and on the Epic Games Store within a few hours. For the occasion, the Red Hook Studios team has listed what content is available in the version 1.0 and what are plans they have for the post-launch support.

As reported in a community post on Steam, Darkest Dungeon 2 will include 12 playable character classes and one main campaign consisting of 5 Acts. Each act represents “a challenging expedition where you form a party of 4 heroes and venture through a series of deadly regions with the goal of reaching the Mountain, which is home to a massive final boss.”

In particular, the last two acts and the twelfth playable characterThe Flagellant, will be completely new content that will be introduced in version 1.0 of Darkest Dungeon 2, in addition to other new features such as achievements to unlock and new features, which will be listed in detail with the patch notes that will be published later.

In any case, the work of Red Hook Studios does not end here, but rather the developers plan to support Darkest Dungeon 2 for a long time, as also seen for its predecessor. Notably, the studio says it has plans for a series of free updates, which will introduce both new content and changes to improve the gaming experience. Among these were mentioned new monsters (The Collector and Gaunt Chrirugeon), hero skins and balance changes based on player feedback. In addition, the developers will make changes in the future to make it easier to modding the game.

Finally, in the post it is revealed that all those who bought the first game in the series will be able to buy Darkest Dungeon 2 for a discounted price for a limited period of time, although no further information on the timing and extent of the discount is currently available.

In any case, before deciding to buy or not, we suggest you read our review of Darkest Dungeon 2 by Simone Tagliaferri.