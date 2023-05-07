In view of the debut of version 1.0 of Darkest dungeon 2 on PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, set for tomorrow, Monday May 8ththe folks at Red Hook Studios prepare us with the launch trailer of the game, preparing us for the darkness, monstrosities and madness that await us.

The trailer, told by a narrator as per tradition, offers us a smattering of the setting and the plot of Darkest Dungeon 2, while on the screen it is also possible to see some gameplay sequences of the fights and exploration, which this will take place in 3D carriage-driven scenarios rather than the claustrophobic 2D dungeons of its predecessor.

Darkest Dungeon 2 is a RPG with rogue-lite traits. players must form a party by hiring mercenaries and leading them on expeditions full of dangers, deadly traps, abominations and, in general, unpleasant surprises. The fights are turn-based, with the heroes having different skills and stats available depending on the class.

In addition to the classic RPG dynamics, the Redhook Studios game features mechanics related to mental and physical health of the characters. A hero, for example, could lose his mind to the terrors hidden in dungeons and as a result he could stop following your commands or worse, attack his allies.

As mentioned at the beginning, The Darkest Dungeon 2 will be released from early access onMay 8, 2023 on PC via the Epic Games Store and Steam, where a free demo is also available to try it out. Also on the pages of Multiplayer.it you can read our test. Previously, versions for PlayStation and Xbox consoles were also announced, but at the moment they do not yet have a release date, not even an indicative one.