Red Hook Studios, developer of Darkest dungeon 2he repeated that it is still in his plans to make one console version of his video game, but for the moment he does not yet have the possibility to indicate which are the reference platforms and which is the release date.

Precisely, the team said: “We have many players of Darkest Dungeon 1 on consoles and we will definitely make Darkest Dungeon 2 available on consoles as well. However, we are not yet ready to confirm specific platforms or dates, we can only confirm that the console versions will arrive after May’s 1.0 release.”

Considering that version 1.0 is already available, this statement does nothing but confirm that the console version of Darkest Dungeon 2 it will come, sooner or later.

The team also confirms that with the arrival of version 1.0 on PC, Darkest Dungeon 2 has achieved another 230,000 playersthus leading to a total of 500,000 copies sold since the start of Early Access to today. Details about post-launch content and plans have also already been shared.

In our review, we explained that “Darkest Dungeon 2 is certainly a good game, skilfully built starting from the experience of the first episode. Perhaps, however, the comparison with the predecessor led the developers to overdo it, mixing ambitions with the original formula from a more traditional narrative role-playing game, which end up creating obvious contrasts (not always pleasant) and lengthening the games a little too much, making it very heavy having to start over every time. but overall it seems to us less intense and engaging than Darkest Dungeon, despite the greater richness.”