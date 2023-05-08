Embark on the adventure it can be a different experience for each person: we are obviously talking about videogames when we say that, over time, we have had the opportunity to discover many variations on the theme of the “group of adventurers”. However, if there is something that always conquers, and with great vigor, it is the concept of mental health: because fighting hordes of enemies – often supernatural – and always being on the verge of death must have some consequences on a person’s mind. Darkest Dungeon IIas well as the first chapter, revolves around this concept: how much can the mind resist the atrocities of war?

Moving cartoons

Let’s start immediately from what characterizes the Darkest Dungeon II game a lot, that is theart design: we are talking about a style close to the world of comics, of animated adventures but with a clear distinctive sign dark. In the game we will be able to see characters and creatures characterized by this halo of darkness, capable of giving an original and recognizable stylistic touch to every detail.

Despite this, the game obviously bases its skeleton on the classes we’ve already known for some time, between Dungeons & Dragons and other similar games: here then we will have the rogue with his damage, the bard (here called Intermezzo) capable of instilling inspiration in the other characters, and also the cleric (here he is called Seraph) who can use divine magic to fight. During the adventure you can also increase yours partychange the dynamics and use the field to win battles.

The game loop is quite simple: your task will be to bring a wagon to its destination, choosing each time the road to take, managing the unpleasant encounters you will have and trying to avoid damage to the vehicle. Unlike the previous game, this time you will not have a hub where to go backbut you will use the tank as a mobile base, a dynamic that changes the game a bit game speed offering greater smoothness.

The deepest night

Darkest Dungeon II, as the name itself tells us and as the previous chapter already told us, is based on the deepest darkness: we are talking about enemies and monstrous creatures close to the imaginary fantasy and Lovecraftian horrorbut with other interesting ideas inspired by other genre works.

It will be important how you deal with the challenges that will arise in front of you: the choice of charactersThe objects used, it combat scheme and the locations they will be variable, all of which you will have to manage in order for your heroes to survive.

The game relies heavily on stats – being moldy anyway RPGs – and therefore boosts and debilitations will be important to manage to avoid unexpected deaths. Furthermore, the game will advance precisely because of the problems: in fact, the characters will be affected, during the adventure, by the endless fightsand this will weigh on their sanity, a load capable of instilling fears and terrors.

Like any self-respecting game, minimally based on the style of Lovecraftmadness then becomes not a malus capable of breaking the experience, but a real twist that will guarantee an always interesting change in the adventure.

Equally well done is the management of relationships between the characters, also influenced by these fears and a fundamental piece that will lead you to analyze the composition of the best team to carry on. Darkest Dungeon II it’s a roguelikesand as such has mechanics related to having to restart the game once it’s over.

Evil never dies

Role-playing games always risk falling into a trap, that of wanting to expand: at theRPGs the idea of ​​total freedom is often associated, either for the history of the videogame genre, or for everything that revolves around this name. One of the mechanics that comes into conflict with the roguelike subcategory it’s right there storytelling.

In a classic RPG we often approach the characters we use empathically – a bit like it happens in action too: none of us can forget the emotions received from a Final Fantasy or a Dragon Questdecidedly different from those that can instead give a Crash Bandicoot or a Gran Turismo. The problem of roguelikes However, especially when the team becomes expendable, it is precisely the attachment to such characters.

dead cells And Returnal have on their side the fact that the character returns from time to time, which does not happen in Darkest Dungeon II, where these poor adventurers are nothing but cannon fodder. Yet the game, thanks to the evolution of the team and the internal dynamics, brings the player closer to these characters, making having to start over every time a little more bitter.

The thing seems to be intentional, and therefore it could be a dynamic that players really appreciatebut in the long run it could lead them to have to detach themselves from the title after a few hours of play.