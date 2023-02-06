Red Hook Studios has announced the release date officer of Darkest dungeon 2: on May 8, 2023. At the same time, it launched a free demoplayable at the Steam Next Fest.

The sequel to a very successful roguelike with Lovecraftian echoes, Darkest Dungeon 2 is an evolution of the original formula, eagerly awaited on Steam from fans of the original. The demo will allow you to try out the initial four heroes (of the twelve available in the final version) and will give you access to a full region (of the planned five). The demo will not save progression between expeditions.

Darkest Dungeon 2 page on Steam (from which you can download the demo).

We read the official description of the game:

Darkest Dungeon II is a roguelike journey of damnation. Fight with your crew aboard the Stagecoach to fend off the apocalypse in decadent settings. However, the nature of the most heinous dangers may be internal, not external…

Arm yourself with courage and step into the chaos wrought by a world in ruins. Four heroes and a stagecoach are all that stand between darkness and salvation.

Proven and improved turn-based combat

Darkest Dungeon’s innovative and revolutionary combat mechanics have been redefined and improved, from the stats to the rules. Make bold decisions and enjoy a deeper gaming experience thanks to the brand new Emblem-based system.

Unforgettable heroes

Uncover the heroes’ tragic pasts and unlock each one’s full potential through new abilities, paths, items, and more.

Games in pure roguelike style, each with its own story

Each expedition lasts from 30 minutes to several hours. Even from a premature end you will get resources with which to improve your next trip.

The Tabernacle of Hope

Enjoy a huge system of improvements and benefits that will define new strategies for each expedition. You choose what’s worth focusing on as you fight your way to the Mountain.

The Affinity system

As the expedition progresses, the heroes will form bonds or end up hating each other, resulting in combative synergies or dysfunctions that will end the journey. Manage stress and interactions to keep the team close to the end.

Nightmare landscapes

From Degraded, the city devoured by flames, to the pestilential Stench, the long road to the Mountain will test your strategic skills as well as your patience.

Explore five different regions, each dotted with its own creatures and pitfalls.

A moment of peace

Rest the limbs of your distraught and exhausted heroes from traveling to the Inn, and manage their relationships and stress levels using a variety of distractions and delights.

Face your failures

Venture to the Mountain and face five terrifying manifestations of your weaknesses.

Evolution of an unmistakable graphic style

The iconic art style of Darkest Dungeon has been improved without sparing 3D graphics, animations and visual effects. Music to your ears Meet the Darkest Dungeon audio team: Wayne June narrating an all-new performance, Stuart Chatwood with an all-new sweeping soundtrack, and Power Up Audio with its punchy sound effects.