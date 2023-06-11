Darkest dungeon 2 it’s a success. Tyler Sigman, one of the founders of Red Hook Studios, has updated on the sales data post launch of version 1.0. The game has sold 600,000 copies in total, 300,000 of which on Steam after launch on May 8, 2023.

For comparison, Darkest Dungeon 2 sold on Steam in one month, as much as on the Epic Games Store in 18 months.

About half of Steam sales were made in the US (30%) and China (18%). Other countries in the top 10 they include Germany, France, South Korea, Canada, the United Kingdom, Russia, Australia and Taiwan.

On average, players spent 23.5 hours playing Darkest Dungeon 2. 60% of buyers played it for more than 10 hours, which is higher than the first game.

Darkest Dungeon 2 was on 600,000 wishlists and had 35,000 followers at its launch on Steam, according to Sigman.

For more information, read our review of Darkest Dungeon 2, where we wrote:

Darkest Dungeon 2 is definitely a good game, expertly built starting from the experience of the first episode. Perhaps however, the comparison with the predecessor has led the developers to overdo it, mixing the original formula with more traditional narrative role-playing RPG ambitions, which end up creating obvious contrasts (not always pleasant) and lengthening a little too many games, making it very heavy having to start over every time. It’s definitely worth playing, but overall it seems less intense and engaging than Darkest Dungeon, despite the greater richness.