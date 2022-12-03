Home page politics

While Russia is at war in Europe, people freeze to death in the homeland of the soldiers. Instead of investing in war, Putin could also invest in social affairs.

Moscow – It has been raging for more than nine months Ukraine war. Russia sends soldiers to the front, quite a few die far away from their homeland. But not only for Russian soldiers, the war has deadly effectseven in their homeland people are dying, writes fr.de. Power and heating failures make people freeze to death – and that Wladimir Putin Pumping billions of dollars into war rather than investing in infrastructure at home is increasingly being criticized.

Soldiers freeze to death on the front in Ukraine. Thomas Theiner, a former soldier and filmmaker in Kyiv, predicted that the winter would “kill more Russian soldiers than Ukraine could ever kill.” At the same time, people are dying in their homeland due to a lack of infrastructure. The men who are burned in Ukraine are actually urgently needed there.

News about the Ukraine war: Thousands of people in Russia without heating and hot water

“They take away young men – the only breadwinners – and send them back in coffins. The boys freeze to death at the front, get sick and die while their families live in poverty,” Valentina Melnikova, a prominent advocate for the Soldiers’ Mothers Committee, told The Daily Beast. “It seems that at this point the authorities no longer care about human life.”

Especially far away from the Kremlin metropolis Moscow and thus far away from Putin, the situation is precarious. In Abakan, capital of the Russian Republic of Khakassia in Siberia, a burst hot water pipe caused serious distress for thousands of people The Daily Beast keep writing. With temperatures below zero, 70,000 people are without hot water and without heating. On the other hand, the line of the local emergency call center is running hot. Dozens of people spent Sunday night calling the emergency services to ask when the heating would start up again.

President Vladimir Putin has money for the war, but not for the people. (Archive image) © Imago/Mikhail Metzel

Ukraine War News: Freezing to death in Russia is not uncommon

Blogger Nikolay Zolotv sees “dark times” for the Russian population. Burst pipes aren’t the worst problem, he told the newspaper The Daily Beast. “People live on tiny salaries in a poorly maintained city with no money to buy groceries while our government spends billions on special operations in Ukraine.”

Just like the manpower of the men, the money for the war in Ukraine is urgently needed for the expansion of the infrastructure in Ukraine Russia used: Even before the war, death by freezing was not uncommon in Russia. 5,557 people froze to death in 2021, according to a study by the First Moscow Medical University.

Poverty in Russia: Low standard of living among the population – Putin’s big promises

Even before the war, the standard of living of the Russian population was poor. According to the Institute for Social-Ecological Economic Research eV (ISW), 12.9 percent of people in Russia were affected by poverty in 2020. Poverty – a relative term in this context. According to the ISW, Russia put the subsistence level, i.e. the means necessary to meet material needs, at 132 euros a month in 2021.

In March 2018 – a few days before the presidential elections in Russia – Putin announced that he wanted to halve poverty in Russia. Not much has happened since then. Instead, political developments are going in a different direction. At the same time Putin promised to expand the nuclear arsenal. According to him, it was about world peace. (pron)