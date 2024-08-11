Paris (AFP)

Controversies and prominent candidates who were absent, or had to surrender, all of these negative feelings were shared by the Paris Olympic Games, through the failure, disappointment and failure of some stars and legends.

Jamaican sprinters failed miserably in Paris, marking the end of an amazing generation whose only saviour was Keyshine Thompson, who won silver in the 100m by a narrow margin over American Noah Lyles.

Jamaica’s women sprinters failed to win a medal in the 100m, 200m or 4x100m relay for the first time since 1976, and none of their three stars, Elaine Thompson-Herah (withdrawn before the Olympics), Shericka Jackson (withdrawn before the 200m) or Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (withdrawn before the 100m semi-finals), all due to injury, were able to defend their titles.

American sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson, the world champion and fastest woman this year (10.71 seconds) and the favorite in the 100 meters, has long wondered why she missed out on the title in Paris.

In the absence of her Jamaican rivals, she received a warning in the semi-finals, when she was overtaken by Saint Lucia’s Julien Alfred.

Her poor start, her weak point, in the final round prevented her from correcting her course in the last meters, and she achieved a time far from her personal record, as she settled for 10.87 seconds, and won the silver, compared to 10.72 seconds for Alfred, who won the gold.

Richardson made up for it in the 4x100m relay and won gold for her country.

The image of the greatest runner of all time, walking before withdrawing after 30 km of the marathon, before presenting his shoes and socks to the applauding fans, remains one of the most powerful scenes of the Paris Games.

Kenyan runner Eliud Kipchoge entered the Olympics in the City of Lights aiming to complete an unprecedented marathon hat-trick, after victories in Rio de Janeiro and Tokyo, but his race quickly turned into suffering as back pain reminded him that he would soon be entering his 40s.

“This is the worst marathon of my career, I have never withdrawn before,” he said. The Paris Games will force him to think deeply about his future.

Even if it saved its lead in the judo medal standings, Japan ended its participation with a mixed record of “only” three titles. Japanese judokas won eight medals, fewer than host France’s ten, but most notably, Japan failed for the second time in a row to win the mixed team final, a competition that was established in Tokyo three years ago and was once again crowned champion by France, led by its legend Teddy Riner.

The French judo heavyweight star won gold in the men’s “queen” category, which Japan had not won since 2008, and even the promising 22-year-old Tatoro Saito, son of two-time Olympic champion Hitoshi, left Paris without an individual medal.

While Japan witnessed a beautiful achievement when Hifune Abe retained the Olympic title in the -66 kg weight class, it erased its repeated failures, such as the failure of her cheerful sister Ota, who is more prominent in the -52 kg weight class, and who was eliminated early from the competition.

After doubts about his participation a few hours before his participation in the singles tennis competition, the Spanish “Matador” Rafael Nadal once again overcame his pain and confirmed his “readiness” to play on the clay courts of Roland Garros.

Despite the 14 Grand Slam titles (French Open) on the main court of Roland Garros, and despite his courage, the result was what his fans might have feared: a crushing defeat by future Olympic champion and Serbian rival Novak Djokovic in the second round 1-6, 4-6, followed by an exit with his compatriot Carlos Alcaraz in the quarter-finals of the doubles competition against American specialists Rajeev Ram and Austin Krajicek 2-6, 4-6.

“After the Olympics, I will make the necessary decisions about my post-Olympic future based above all on my desires and feelings,” he explained after his singles loss, but his recent withdrawal from the US Open at Flushing Meadows does not suggest that he can continue his career for many of his supporters.

Carrying the American flag at the opening ceremony with “King” LeBron James at the opening ceremony, one of the most prominent candidates to win gold as she is ranked second in the world in tennis, Coco Gauff bid farewell to the competition early and in the second round.

After losing the first set in a tiebreak, having been leading 5-2, she completely lost control of the match. After a decision she considered unfair, on a break point at 2-3 in the second set.

After her protest, she broke down in tears in anger, and lost the match 6-7, 2-6 to Croatian Donna Vekic, ranked 21st in the world.