In the last few hours, users of Steam the labels that indicate all the titles of the series have disappeared before the eyes Dark Souls some multiplayer. We are not only talking about the one that indicates the title as PvP multiplayer, but also the one that indicates the game as cooperative, in short, none of the online components. How come?

There are two possible reasons, and one of them could be truly disastrous (although not too likely). How will you know if you have followed us in the past few days and if you are a player of the series, servers of the games in the series Dark Souls have been closed due to some problems that put PCs at risk. This applies to only those versions of the games, while on consoles everything seems to be going smoothly.

All of this made players think that this was a temporary problem, with servers on PC set to be back up and running in a short time. However, in the meantime, an alarming new detail has emerged, which has raised some doubts to the community: exactly the disappearance of the labels dedicated to online.

As we anticipated, there are only two cases that could have resulted in such a choice: the first is that the server problem is more serious than expected but manageable, and for avoid giving “false information” to users who will buy the games of the series in these days of closure of the online, the labels have been removed, to be restored at a later time. The second, the most catastrophic but least likely, is that the damage to the servers is more severe than expected, and that the online component of the games of Dark Souls on the PC is deleted.

To put even more question marks on the issue, there is the fact that instead the page of Elden Ringnew title of FromSoftware to be released in February in the Soulslike genre, it still features both labels. This could mean that the title has different and dedicated servers, but it could also be a further piece to reinforce the thesis of the disaster.

We really hope it’s just a little scare and everything is back to normal for PC users who want to enjoy the online component of Dark Souls. Meanwhile, a digital book has been announced on Elden Ring with exclusive content, which will be released in a few days and well before the game hits shelves.