The success of Dark Souls gave rise to a new subgenre within the Metroidvanias. In recent years, titles like Blasphemous, Salt and Sanctuary, Dead Cells and more titles have managed to combine the style of play that made Metroid and Symphony of the Night famous, with the combat and difficulty that has so characterized FromSoftware’s work. Now, recently, in a form of poetry, it was revealed that a 2D Metroidvania with pixel art from Dark Souls 3 it could almost have been a reality.

Recently, Thomas Feichtmeir, an artist who worked in Blasphemousshared a look at a proposal made to Bandai Namco and FromSoftware to create a Metroidvania 2D spin-off from Dark Souls 3. In the image we can see the fight against Dancer of the Boreal Valley, and it looks spectacular.

A Dark Souls 3 – 2D pixelart metroidvania was pitched to Bandai Namco ~6 years ago.

This is now finally out of NDA, so enjoy the visuals created back then. pic.twitter.com/Dt5BDasWbU — Thomas Feichtmeir (@cyangmou) November 8, 2022

Feichtmeir, who shared this material thanks to the fact that his confidentiality agreement with the companies has already expired, mentioned that this proposal was created with an average budget of the Metroidvanias of that time in mint. With this, noted that the prevalence of 2D gaming is the reason this Dark Souls spin-off was proposed.

Unfortunately, at the moment it is unknown exactly why Bandai Namco and FromSoftware rejected this project. However, considering the popularity of these types of experiences, and the attention Feichtmeir’s art has received, the possibility that in the future we will see a Dark Souls or Elden Ring Metroidvania come true is not ruled out.

In related topics, new update gives us a hint about the future of Elden Ring. Similarly, George RR Martin has not had the opportunity to play Elden Ring.

Editor’s note:

Feichtmeir’s art looks spectacular. I’m lovin ‘it Blasphemousbut if Dark Souls or Elden Ring had a 2D Metroidvania with pixel art, it would be one of the best spin-offs ever seen.

Via: Thomas Feichtmeir