Amazon continues undaunted to offer new promotions while the Black Friday 2023 advances and we await the arrival of the real Black Friday, which could reserve some surprises. Already now, however, the discounts are many and extremely interesting, with various special promotions that we should not ignore. For example, we can find Dark Souls Trilogy. The reported discount is 15% compared to the median price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The median price for this product it is €34.99. The current price is one of the best ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

Dark Souls Trilogy includes Dark Souls Remastered, Dark Souls II Scholar of The First Sin and Dark Souls III The Fire Fades (i.e. the editions with all DLC included). This is Miyazaki’s saga, which made the “soulslike” genre famous (after Demon’s Souls, of course). The package guarantees many hours of play and allows you to play online.