Steamforged Games, producer of the board game and themed card game Dark Souls, announced a next tabletop role-playing game dedicated to the FromSoftware franchise.

As things currently stand, no further details are available. There is no mention of whether he will join a family system such as the fifth edition of DnD (5E) or how the plot will be integrated from Dark Souls. Also information related to release date or al price are currently unknown.

The board game Dark Souls by Steamforged Games (currently out of stock) was originally funded by a Hugely successful Kickstarter campaign in 2016. This product, at the time of its release, generated mixed opinions, between who considered it excellent And who on the other hand is not very fun to play.

Since the release of the board game Darks Souls, Steamforged continued to collaborate with other studios to adapt popular video games in the form of board games, such as Resident Evil 3, Horizon Zero Dawn, and Devil May Cry.

Steamforged’s previous tabletop RPGs, such as its Epic Encounters series, were compatible with the aforementioned 5E, which could indicate which system the new Dark Souls tabletop RPG will use.

Dark Souls: The Roleplaying Game is coming. If you, too, would like to learn what lies in the heart of Lothric, add your name to the ranks of the Unkindled! https://t.co/H5cJHLEaWl pic.twitter.com/vYdY9hyCEh – Steamforged Games (@SteamforgedLtd) December 22, 2021

Dark Souls continues to have a large footprint in the world of games and maintains a large following, and in recent weeks it has also been referred to as best game of all time during the 2021 edition of Golden Joystick Awards.

The last chapter of the series, Dark Souls 3, is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC. We invite you to read our review of the FromSoftware title.