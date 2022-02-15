The book of his game based on the Dungeons & Dragons system will have a luxurious edition limited to 5,000 units.

The Dark Souls saga has managed to build a dark fantasy universe that has enchanted a whole legion of fans of dungeon exploration and challenging enemies. Although the work of Hidetaka Miyazaki takes references from many elements of literature and manga, this time it will serve to inspire a classic tabletop role-playing game, compatible with the fifth edition of Dungeons & Dragons.

The game comes from the hand of SteamforgedGames, who have already explored the Dark Souls universe with a card game and a board game based on FromSoftware’s trilogy. Dark Souls: The Roleplaying Game has already opened the reservations of its Standard Editionwith a price of $49.95including the complete RPG in a 500-page hardcover book, “lavishly illustrated and packed with Dark Souls content.”

Reservations will open on February 16But for the most enthusiastic, the publisher has prepared a limited edition for collectors that will open your reservations in less than two days. The collector’s edition is decorated with a cover that imitates the leather look and embellished with embossed gold text. The 500 pages have their gold tinted edges and promises to be “extremely limited”.

They will only be for sale 5,000 units worldwide at a price of $99.95. The book in its collector’s edition will be available from 4:30 p.m. on February 16 (CET). The Dark Souls role-playing game is scheduled for release on May 16, 2022. As described by Steamforged Games, “the design is an homage to Dark Souls bonfires, which create a glowing ember effect when the light run through the foils and the gilt edges”.

More about: Dark Soul, RPG and Role.