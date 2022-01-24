This morning, Bandai Namco And FromSoftware announced that all servers in the entire Dark Souls were temporarily closed due to a “problem with online services “.

Although the publisher has not shared further details, it is believed that the problem is a PC exploit that would allow a malicious hacker to invade your game and run the code remotely on your PC, effectively taking control of it and allowing it to steal data, lock it, intercept sensitive files, and much more.

Currently this issue is only seen on PC and does not damage the console version of the game.

The exploit of Dark Souls was seen in action two days ago during a Dark Souls 3 live streaming. Twitch user The Grim Sleeper he was playing and after being invaded, his game crashes and a text-to-speech narrator starts talking. To be clear, The Grim Sleeper he had no control over what he was accessing, leaving him visibly shocked.

These episodes are always very annoying, as happened not so long ago to the best players of FIFA 22, which have seen their accounts stolen from millions and millions of credits. A developer house should always safeguard their player data, therefore we are on the side of From who has decided to close everything until further notice. However, we are sure that what happened will not go unnoticed and a solution will be found as soon as possible.

On the server issue Dark Souls that’s all for today, but always to stay on topic FromSoftware we inform you that the main campaign of Elden Ring (find more details in our dedicated news). If you want to know more information about the next game of the company, we invite you to take a look at the preview that took place after the test.