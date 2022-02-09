FromSoftware is working on solving their problems and they want a safe release for their new RPG.

By Marcos Yasif / Updated February 9, 2022

FromSoftware He doesn’t want any shocks with the launch of Elden Ring scheduled for this coming February 25 on PC, PlayStation and Xbox, and that includes its servers. Thus, given the latest technical problems reported by Dark Souls users, the Japanese team has decided to work at full capacity to find a solution.

“Bandai Namco and FromSoftware are aware of the technical difficulties players have experienced with Dark Souls on PC. Thanks to feedback, we have identified the cause [de los problemas] and we are working on fixing it. In addition, we have extended the investigation to Elden Ring to implement the necessary security measures for this title on all platforms, “we read on Twitter.

To put an end to this matter, FromSoftware will have to do a series of tests that will put the online functions of the Dark Souls saga on PC out of service until, at least, the launch of Elden Ring. Later they will offer more details in networks.

A small inconvenience for all those who wanted to ease the wait for Elden Ring by enjoying the full experience of Dark Souls on PC. The good news is that there are only 16 days left for the release of the new Miyazaki.

