It looks like a Dark Souls anime is in the works.

According to GiantFreakingRobotan anime based on FromSoftware’s dark, medieval fantasy games is being developed for Netflix.

Its sources have suggested the anime will likely begin with events based on the first game in the series.

While nothing official has been announced, GiantFreakingRobot has correctly reported on numerous other movie and TV rumours, such as Karl Urban’s role in the upcoming Mortal Kombat 2 film adaptation.

Eurogamer has asked Netflix for comment.









Other Netflix anime adaptations include Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix (L) and Castlevania: Nocturne (R).

Should this report bear fruit, Dark Souls will join the likes of Castlevania: Nocturne – Netflix’s upcoming animated series based on Konami’s classic franchise – on the streaming service.

Other video game to TV adaptations also currently in the pipeline at Netflix include an animated Far Cry adaptation known as Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix.

This will be released sometime in the autumn, with a trailer earlier in the year promising a “love letter from the 90s” that will “remix” our world.

There is also, of course, Netflix’s The Witcher series, which is currently wrapping up Henry Cavill’s third and final season as Geralt of Rivia.

Season four of The Witcher has already been confirmed, with The Hunger Games’ Liam Hemsworth taking over the silver-locked role of Geralt.