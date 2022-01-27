Bandai Namco has removed the tags related to multiplayer modes of all the games in the series Dark Souls from their respective pages on Steam and now many fear that the servers will never come back online due to the leak in the game code recently.

For those who do not know what we are talking about, last week a very serious vulnerability was discovered in the game code of the PC version of Dark Souls 3, but which unfortunately is also shared with the first and second installments of the FromSoftware series. Just to show the extent of the problem, this flaw could be easily exploited by a hacker who could take over our system, steal personal data and passwords and much more. Bandai Namco subsequently decided to temporarily shut down the servers for all games in the series on PC and promised to investigate the issue.

Dark Souls, multiplayer tags have been removed from all PC games

As reported by the Steam community, Bandai Namco in these hours has removed all the tags related to multiplayer, therefore co-op and pvp, of the entire Dark Souls series, while on the contrary the Elden Ring page has not been modified. For some this is a worrying wake-up call that could mean that Bandai Namco has decided that it is not worth fixing the vulnerability of the code and therefore of shut down game servers forever of all Dark Souls for PC.

It is not a completely impossible scenario, mind you, but it seems too pessimistic to us. In fact, at the moment it’s not there yet no official announcement in this regard and the description of the various Dark Souls on Steam still mentions the multiplayer modes for all games.

Perhaps the work to fix the flaw has turned out to be longer than expected and as a result Bandai Namco may have decided to remove the tags simply for clarity towards potential buyers and not to show the games in the searches on Steam based on tags.