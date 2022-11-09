Ten months after Bandai Namco pulled online support for its Dark Souls trilogy on PC, online services for Dark Souls Remastered – the only series entry the publisher was yet to address following its move – have finally been restored.

Servers for Dark Souls: Prepare to Die Edition, Dark Souls: Remastered, Dark Souls 2, Dark Souls 2: Scholar of the First Sin, and Dark Souls 3 were “temporarily deactivated” back in January following reports the games were vulnerable to Remote Code Execution exploits.

Several weeks later, Bandai Namco offered an update, saying the issue would’t be addressed until after the release of Elden Ring, but Dark Souls fans’ patience was finally rewarded in August when online features for Dark Souls 3 were restored. Dark Souls 2: Scholar of the First Sin was next to go back online in October, with the publisher promising to reactive servers for the original Dark Souls 2 at “a later date”.

That just left Dark Souls 1. Unfortunately, we now know Dark Souls: Prepare to Die Edition’s online play has now been retired permanently “due to an aging system”, but the more recent Dark Souls: Remastered is now back online as of today, finally completing the set.

Bandai Namco didn’t have much to say for itself following today’s switch-on, only telling players, “Thank you once again for your patience, understanding, and support.” Hopefully purists awaiting the return of the original Dark Souls 2 will have a positive update soon.