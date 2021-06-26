Dark Souls: Nightfall it is an extremely interesting project. Starting from From Software’s masterpiece, some fans have decided to create a real following capable, hopefully, of expanding the Miyazaki universe in directions not foreseen by the original creators. Through a new trailer the team announced the release date of the game: the December 21, 2021, exactly one year before Elden Ring.

With Dark Souls: Nightfall the development team is aiming to take the lore and the style of the work of From Software, so as to give the many fans something new to play and test themselves after many years of hiatus. From Software, in fact, first with Sekiro, then with Elden Ring, seems to have abandoned the series, in order to evolve the souls in new ways and in new directions.

For this reason, fans have been developing their following, with new enemies, new game mechanics and a new story. The work of the development team wants to try not to miss the original team, taking back its style and expanding it into new maps and presenting new challenges to be faced with new weapons.

Released at the end of December, moreover, Dark Souls: Nightfall will be an excellent gym in view of Elden Ring, the new official game from From Software, which promises to revolutionize the formula created by the Japanese studio several years ago and to create a more free, wide and compelling.