Today, Team Nightfall announced the release date of the highly anticipated fan-made sequel to Dark Souls, or the mammoth mod Dark Souls Nightfall.

It is in effect a direct sequel, obviously unofficial, to the masterpiece FromSoftware, with a new story, new characters, new maps, new combat system and much more.

Nightfall will be completely single-player and the game will block any attempt to access Dark Souls servers, to avoid possible and problematic bans. Who will play it will be able to feel comfortable.

Furthermore, we point out that the mod will be compatible exclusively with Dark Souls: Remastered. Prepare to Die Edition will not be supported.

Below, you can admire the new trailer, complete with release date:

Dark Souls: Nightfall will be released on December 21, 2021 – a great pastime before moving on to Elden Ring the following month, don’t you think so too?

Source: DSOGaming