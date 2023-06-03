The authors of the mod for PCs Dark Souls Nightfallan amateur sequel to FromSoftware’s work, they released a new video in which they talk about the progress made and the state of the project, while gameplay sequences are shown in the background.

In the video it is explained to us that Nightfall will use some of the assets of the Lordran settings visible from afar in Dark Souls but not reachable, which have now been completed and made explorable. In addition to this, the modders have preferred not to add completely new areas, with the exception of a small one brand new map in the final areabut who still tried to emulate the original work by making all the locations interconnected.

There will also be new bosses, described as “rematches against old Dark Souls opponents with new speed modifiers”, and new spells, although on this last point the modder Grmrukh explained that the approach was conservative, with the new spells that will be fun to use but will not be so strong and unbalanced as to outclass the approach with weapons. There will also be new NPCs complete with voice acting, a real-time lighting system with day and night cycle, as well as brand new cutscenes.

For the uninitiated, Nightfall is basically an unofficial direct sequel to the first fan-made Dark Souls in the form of a mod. The game continues starting from the Dark ending of FromSoftware’s work and will be set in a distorted dimension of Lordran. It is a very ambitious project that is involving the most influential modders in the community and which aims to offer an unprecedented experience both in terms of gameplay and content. If you want to know more, we suggest you read our tried Dark Souls Nightfall. For the moment the mod does not yet have a precise release date.