First 4 Figures announced a resin figure dedicated to the King without a Nameboss of DARK SOULS III. The price will start from a minimum of $ 1,000 and will vary according to the version you purchase. The pre-order of the statue is already available in two versions, one that includes a support and an authentication card and one that includes a lighting system instead. The height reaches almost 70 cm and resting on the base there is also the brim of the dragon ridden by the King during his bossfight. The main difference between the standard and the exclusive edition in question lies in the presence ofDragon Slayerweapon held by the figure absent in the other version (the latter is also equipped with LEDs with two different lighting options).

This is not the first statue in the saga that F4F releases, but it is the first ever dedicated to the third chapter of the trilogy of DARK SOULS. Previously the statue of Sif and of Nitotwo other historical bosses of the first chapter. First 4 Figures herself has released a detailed presentation video showing all the details of the statue up close. We remind you that the release is scheduled for the second quarter of 2023 and that the pre-order with a reduced price will expire on May 25, 2022. We leave you the video published below.

Source: First 4 Figures Street Siliconera