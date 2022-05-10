It’s been months since the series servers Dark Souls have been violated, forcing Bandai Namco and From Software to completely remove online from the trilogy. A hard blow for all fans and for those who are still discovering the franchise today.

A Reddit user, however, seems to feed the hopes of seeing a resolution in times to be defined. Relevant-Heart-1751 in fact, he posted an email explaining how the team is working to solve the problem:

“Thank you for contacting us and for your interest in the games. I’m contacting you to answer your question regarding when the Dark Souls PC servers will be back online. I’m happy to confirm that the developers are actively working on fixing the issue and will reactivate the Dark Souls PC servers as soon as possible. For the moment, we don’t have an estimated date for the completion of the works, but I encourage you to follow our social media to stay updated on the latest news. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and thank you for your understanding. If you have any additional questions, our department remains at your disposal.”

From the look and feel, the email looks “pre-fabricated” but is still a first communication from the publisher on the condition of the trilogy.

Source 1: IGNSource 2: Reddit