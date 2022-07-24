Bandai Namco has released a new update from Dark Souls 3 for users who have access to debug builds on Steam, which may be a sign that the series server may finally be back online on PC soon.

As reported by the well-known modder Lance McDonald, the new update has arrived many years after the last one and in his opinion the intention of Bandai Namco is to test various patches in view of the reopening of servers.

For the uninitiated, the servers of the Dark Souls series on PC were deactivated by Bandai Namco last January 23, due to the discovery of a serious flaw in the multiplayer network, which some attackers could have exploited to steal sensitive data from others. users.

Since then, updates on the issue from the Japanese publisher, which just a few days ago was hacked by a ransomware group, have been sporadic. The latest dates back to the end of May, where in an email sent to the PCGamer editorial staff he stated that the developers were “currently restoring the servers”.

We hope that the wait is really over, also because the servers of the entire Dark Souls series on PC have been offline for about 180 days now.